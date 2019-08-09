Kylie Jenner: How She Pulled Off Her Secret, ‘Fun’ Night At An L.A. Strip Club With Friends

Kylie Jenner led her fans to believe she was soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos on July 16, but HollywoodLife has learned that the mogul was actually making it rain in LA!

Kylie Jenner, 21, tried to pull a fast one over on fans but true “Kylie Kings” discovered where the self-made billionaire spent the night of July 16. Despite posting Instagram photos while appearing to be vacationing with her best gal pals in Turks and Caicos to celebrate her Under the Sea collection, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star actually hit up the VIP section of a strip club and was surrounded by none other than her bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 22. A source close to the entrepreneur EXCLUSIVELY dished with HollywoodLife on the true whereabouts of Kylie at the same time she was seemingly soaking up the sun in the British islands.

According to our insider there was a pretty good reason Kylie did her best to fly under the radar. “Kylie didn’t want paparazzi knowing she was on vacation and following her in Turks and Caicos so she didn’t post social media photos and videos until she had already returned home to L.A.,” the pal explained. “Kylie and all her friends did the same thing so when it appeared they were on vacation, they were actually back home already. Kylie headed to Crazy Girls in Hollywood on July 16 with BFF Stassie and was surrounded by a group of guys and girls in the VIP section of the strip club.”

Kylie was busted when she was caught on camera in several photos and videos at the strip club which were reposted by various fan sites. The brunette beauty can be seen sporting a crimson off-the-shoulder crop top which flashed a hint of her rock hard abs and a skintight pair of matching pants. In one video, she flashed a huge stack of cash while posing with another woman at the club. She was blinged out with a sparkling diamond necklace and matching bracelet. Kylie sat next to Stassie while waving cash at numerous exotic dancers who shook their butt in tiny thongs.

As Kylie fans know, the mogul was spotted on Aug. 6 boarding a private jet as she headed for Italy in celebration of her 22nd birthday. She made headlines after what appeared to be a white feathered gown was being carried onto the flight, leading some to believe her upcoming celebration on board a $250 million megayacht was actually going to be a wedding. Although it’s still unknown whether or not Kylie and Travis Scott will be tying the knot in front of their closest friends and family, the source explained her wild night out, “was not a bachelorette party, just a night out because she’s young and was having fun.”