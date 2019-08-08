Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Go On A Romantic Dinner For Two In Capri While Packing On PDA

Travis Scott is making sure Kylie Jenner’s birthday week is one to remember. They had a romantic dinner in Capri two days ahead of her turning 22 with some passionate PDA.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took break from parenting 18-month-old daughter Stormi so they could have a romantic PDA filled dinner together in Capri, Italy. The “Sicko Mode” rapper on Monday Aug. 5 promised he was “just getting started” on her pre-birthday celebrations when he covered her Calabasas estate in rose petals. Now the action has moved to Capri, Italy, and the happy couple hit up Ristorante da Paolino and looked so in love, holding hands as they entered the intimate eatery which features an outdoor dining garden. They passionately kissed on the way out in pics you can see here.

Kylie looked absolutely incredible in a colorful two piece Versace ensemble.It featured a push-up crop top with black straps over her shoulders and a long, pleated skirt of vibrant blues, pinks and yellows. She wore her hair long and accessorized with a black purse and a luxury watch, choosing go to without a necklaces so her decollitage was the star of the outfit. Travis was much more casual, going with a white t-shirt and jeans.

After Travis covered Kylie’s home in rose petals, the couple flew to Italy via private jet the following day and her birthday week is becoming quite the family affair. They’ve been joined by Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, 63, and her BF Corey Gamble, 38, as well as Scott Disick, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20. Kylie’s also brought along several of her closest gal pals including Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. So far none of Kylie’s famous sisters have been seen, but there’s still a few days to go before her Aug. 10 birthday this Saturday.

On Aug. 7, Kylie and Travis took Stormi out for some family shopping time in the town of Positano, along with cruising aboard a $250 million mega-yacht that rents for $1.2 million a week. If Travis is going this big in the days leading up to her birthday, we can’t wait to see what he gets her for a present when the actual date comes!