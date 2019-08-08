‘GUHHATL’ Preview: Bow Wow Wants To Keep His ‘Options’ Open After Hooking Up With Corri

Now that they’ve gotten intimate, Corri Moore wants to get serious with Bow Wow. However, Bow Wow’s not so sure in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’

Corri Moore, 24, wants to establish her relationship status with Bow Wow, 32, but it doesn’t seem like they’re on the same place. “Alright, so we already established that we go together,” Corrie tells Bow in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 8 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. Bow Wow replies, “No, we didn’t.” His response doesn’t make Corri too happy.

“Wow, so you’re not a man of your word?” she claps back. “If we become intimate, we go together.” Bow Wow continues to deflect but Corri doesn’t let up. She tells Bow Wow to his face that she feels like he’s “playing with my emotions.”

Bow Wow tells Corri, “I want us to take our time with this sh*t. Every one of my past relationships have failed because I’ve approached them all the same.” He adds that he’s rushed into things with his relationships, which hasn’t helped his love life in the long run.

Corri asks Bow Wow what he’s looking for in his relationship. “I love the openness, the thought of options,” he says. He clearly doesn’t want to be tied down in a serious relationship until he’s really serious about it. Corri has always been honest about what she wants out of a relationship. During the July 25 episode of GUHHATL, Corri told Bow: “Once we get intimate, that’s when I really start having feelings, you know what I’m saying?” She also added, “Once we become intimate, I start to wonder what that d*ck doing.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.