YouTube Star Brooke Houts Apologizes After Being Caught On Video Hitting & Spitting On Her Dog

Brooke Houts is attempting to defend herself after a shocking video that showed her hitting her dog made its way across the internet. The YouTube star accidentally posted the outtakes video to her YouTube page when meaning to post the actual final video, which was supposed to show a prank involving the dog, and after receiving a large amount of backlash, she quickly took to Twitter to try and set the record straight with a long message.

“I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form,” part of Brooke’s long message read. “Anyone who has witnessed or heard true animal abuse will be able to clearly see that. My dog, in no way, shape, or form was hurt by any action that I displayed in this video.” The content creator also went on to explain that her family has been trying to find a trainer for the dog so that he can be more calm but it’s expensive, and she also denied that she actually spit on the pooch even though it appeared that way in the video. She also said that she was trying to teach the pet so he could learn and explained that the he was attacked by another dog so he has become stuck to her “like velcro”. You can read the full apology in the tweet below.

Despite Brooke’s apology and explanation, the Los Angeles (where she lives) Police Department’s animal cruelty unit knows about the video and is investigating the situation, according to TMZ.

