Lili Reinhart Professes Her ‘Love’ For Cole Sprouse In Poem For His 27th Birthday After Split Reports

Lili Reinhart celebrated Cole Sprouse’s birthday with a ‘love’ poem less than two weeks after slamming reports claiming they had broken up.

Looks like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse really are still together after all. Lili, 22, made her “love” for her Riverdale costar known when she shared a sweet tribute for his 27th birthday on Aug. 4. The actress shared a photo of Cole smoking alongside a heartfelt poem.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse,” she wrote.

Lili also shared a photo to her Instagram story of Cole with half his face cut off alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse (who was fully in frame). The image had a brief note written on it that said, “Happy birthday, baby!” How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds of her!

Last month, numerous reports came out claiming that Lili and Cole had called it quits. Neither of them commented on the breakup for days afterwards until they revealed their joint cover story for W Magazine. While each of them were interviewed separately and the article itself talked about the breakup, the pair muddied their narrative by using their cover story as a way to slam the breakup reports.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s–t,” Lili wrote alongside her cover with Cole on July 25. That same day, she tweeted, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. “Reliable sources” can kiss my ass.”