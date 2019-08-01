Wendy Williams, 55, Shows Off Her Long Legs In Daisy Dukes At Talk Show Wrap Party

Wendy Williams’ party attire consisted of tiny denim shorts, a crop top and long blonde extensions to celebrate the beginning of summer break after wrapping up the July leg of ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’

July has reached its end, meaning that The Wendy Williams Show threw its annual “Wrap Party.” To celebrate the occasion, Wendy Williams, 55, proved that she’s a cool boss by rocking daisy dukes, a graphic T-shirt and New York Yankees baseball cap as she made her way into NYC’s 40/40 Sports Bar on July 31. Here’s a fun fact — the party venue is owned by JAY-Z! On Wendy’s arm was a $22,500 green Hermès Birkin bag, and on her head were hip-grazing platinum extensions that presumably came at a premium cost as well.

As you can see, Wendy’s not going to let petulant body-shaming disses stop her from feeling herself in a pair of short shorts. Her bikini body was mocked after Bow Wow, 32, posted a photo of her strolling down the beach in a swimsuit with laughing and sick-faced emojis on July 29. It was an act of revenge after Wendy lectured the rapper through the TV screen about his inappropriate remarks regarding his ex Ciara, and of course, Wendy’s fans quickly put the rapper in his place. Wendy saved her breath, however!

“She thinks he’s just a little boy chasing clout and should learn to keep his mouth closed when it comes to speaking about women the way he does,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “His comments are uncalled for, but Wendy doesn’t think he’ll ever apologize so he just needs to be quiet and stay in his own lane. Wendy doesn’t have any plans on addressing Shad on her show at this point. She thinks his comments were immature and he is beneath any need for a response from her.”

Before heading off to the wrap party, Wendy shut down speculation that she’d be the newest addition to The Real Housewives of New York City cast. “No, I will not be a Real Housewife of New York,” she announced on the July 31 episode of her talk show. Wendy doesn’t like the idea of a camera crew in her personal space, as she added, “You’re not coming into my apartment. You’re not checking out who I date.” The daytime host would also have difficulty finding beef with the ladies of RHONY, as she added, “I like them all — Bethenny [Frankel], Tinsley [Mortimer], LuAnn [DeLesseps].”