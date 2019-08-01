‘L&HH’s Lyrica Anderson & A1 Still Together: She Doesn’t Believe Summer Bunni’s Cheating Allegations

Things got heated in the season 6 trailer of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ when Summer Bunni shockingly confronted Lyrica Anderson & admitted to hooking up with A1. Now, HL has learned where the couple stands after the drama.

Despite a vicious fight between Lyrica Anderson, 30, and her husband A1 over his alleged infidelity with Summer Bunni, the couple is still together, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Lyrica and A1 are still very much together despite the cheating rumors surrounding Summer Bunni,” the insider shares. “They have been through a lot as a couple this season while filming Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, but it’s only made them stronger together. Lyrica doesn’t believe there’s any truth to the rumors surrounding the cheating allegations and feels it’s just drama for the show. She doesn’t have time for the drama, she just wants to focus on her own relationship and wants everyone to stay out of their lives.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of Lyrica and A1 for comment.

Meanwhile, Summer herself spoke to HollywoodLife to share her side of the story. Apparently, the reality star is sticking by her words. “A1 and I have been seeing each other and now he’s lying to cover his ass,” Summer told us. As fans know, this isn’t the first time Summer has found herself in the midst of a cheating scandal. In 2018, she was accused of being the mistress of Offset, 27, and putting a wedge between his relationship with Cardi B, 26.

We first saw that A1 and Lyrica were facing some serious relationship struggles on this season of Love & Hip Hop when the season six trailer arrived. It was clear that most of their problems stemmed from A1’s alleged hookup with Summer. “Did you f**king sleep with her or not?” Lyrica asked A1 in the trailer. She later remarked, “We renewed our vows and then you cheated after that.” The tension only escalated when Summer later was seen confronting Lyrica at a party.

While things may not be picture perfect for the couple right now, it sounds like they’re definitely sticking it out. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on how this season of L&HH plays out for the couple when it premieres on August 5.