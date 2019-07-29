The drama is hitting an all-time high on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ this season. HL is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the massive season 6 trailer that features epic showdowns and more.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood will return for its highly-anticipated sixth season August 5 on VH1. HollywoodLife is giving you an EXCLUSIVE first look at the all-new trailer for season 6. A1 and Lyrica are facing some serious relationship struggles this season and most of their problems stem from A1’s alleged hookup with Summer Bunni. “Did you f**king sleep with her or not?” Lyrica asks A1 in the trailer. She later says, “We renewed our vows and then you cheated after that.”

Summer also confronts Lyrica at a party and the tension escalates. Security and other cast members are forced to step in before it gets too crazy. Things don’t seem to be going well for A1 and Lyrica at all this season. When Ray J asks A1 how Lyrica is doing, A1 says, “Well, I come home and she was gone. She bought a one-way.”

This year, the show is also giving fans the ultimate VIP pass and a behind-the-scenes look at The Millennium Tour with B2K band members Fizz and J Boog. Omarion’s ex and the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, returns to the series while rumors circulate about her close friendship with Fizz. And Marques Houston, alongside his chart-topping group Immature, return to the spotlight and possibly the stage. Ray J and Princess Love are together and raising their daughter and working on baby number two. Rap sensation YoYo joins the show with her signature message of female empowerment and mentors the younger artists, while Kimberly “K. Michelle” Pate struggles with a complicated pregnancy journey via surrogacy.

This season will also feature Micky Munday, Apple Watts, Paris Phillips, Zell Swag, Moniece Slaughter, Jason Lee, Brittany B., Misster Ray, Daniel “Booby” Gibson, Pam Bentley, Lyrica Garrett, and Tricia Ana. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood season 6 will air Mondays at 8 p.m. on VH1.