Sofia Richie Mimics Kourtney Kardashian With Her Own Cheeky Swimming Pool Pic

Sofia Richie took to Instagram on July 31 to share a stunning photo of herself taking in the morning sun by flaunting a tiny black thong bikini while sitting in a pool and many followers compared it to Kourtney Kardashian’s recent pic.

Sofia Richie, 20, wasn’t afraid to flaunt her toned body when she shared an eye-catching summery pic to Instagram on July 31, but some followers noticed it looked a lot like Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent pool pic for her company Poosh’s Instagram page! The blonde beauty enjoyed the last day of the month by lounging in a pool while wearing a sexy black thing bikini and looked as comfortable as could be! She had her hair up in a ponytail in the pic, and wore a white headband, and her relaxed face proved she was taking in the rays of the sun with some serious gratitude. “Morning sun 🤗,” she captioned the snapshot.

Kourtney’s similar pic showed her also sitting in a pool while flaunting a bare behind so it’s easy to see why people would notice and compare. Some of Sofia’s followers pointed out the comparison with her latest pic while others didn’t mention it and posted only positive comments. “She has some insecurities. Everything that Kourtney does, she follows,” one follower shamelessly wrote. “Always copiing Kourtney Kardashian be yourself girl you’re the youg one.😂” another said.

“looking good,” a supportive follower wrote. “Stunningly beautiful!” another wrote. Others just simply posted heart-eyed emojis as a way to reflect their love for the pic.

Sofia’s latest snapshot isn’t the first time she’s rocked a flattering look this summer. On July 22, she was seen looking great in a black tank top and short denim shorts while out and about on a lunch date in Malibu with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36. She topped the look off with stylish black and white backless heels and proved she’s got the perfect summer vibe. Scott also looked casual but stylish in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Sofia’s not only been looking great during the season of the sun, she’s also been having fun times. She recently joined Kylie Jenner, 21, for a girls’ trip in Turks & Caicos and was also seen having dinner with the makeup mogul at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on July 27.