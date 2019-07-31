Sasha Pieterse Hopes ‘The Perfectionists’ Will Be Renewed & Reveals Why Shay Mitchell’s Pregnancy Is ‘Exciting’

Sasha Pieterse is ‘crossing’ her fingers as she awaits to hear if ‘The Perfectionists’ will be renewed for another season of mystery-driven episodes. She has another project to look forward to in the meantime!

When it comes to the future of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Sasha Pieterse, 23, and her co-stars “have” to be “tight lipped.” That’s what the Freeform series’ leading star admitted during an EXCLUSIVE chat with HollywoodLife, after we caught up with the actress who plays Alison DiLaurentis in the PLL spin-off series at the 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on July 24. “To be honest, we don’t know anything yet,” Sasha admitted to HollywoodLife when asked what she can share about The Perfectionists, which is still awaiting a renewal for a second season. It has been two months since the Season 1 finale aired on May 22, and so Sasha added, “We’re crossing our fingers and are waiting to see.”

Sasha does have another project to tide her over while she awaits to see if the drama will continue in Beacon Heights. “I have a cookbook coming out at the end of the year that I’m really excited about,” she gushed to HollywoodLife at the charity poker event, which raised funds for children with special needs in California. The recipe collection is called Sasha in Pieterse and will hit bookshelves on Oct. 8! Sasha offered even more details about her first authored work, as she continued, “My cookbook is all about party planning and entertaining. It’s tapas, bite size desserts, cocktails, party planning, budgeting and really just getting the best out of spending time with loved ones.”

Of course, another exciting development in the world of PLL is news of Shay Mitchell’s pregnancy! Sasha’s co-star broke the happy news with a portrait of her baby bump on June 28 and a month later, Sasha gave us an update on Shay’s first-time journey as an expecting mother. “I’m so happy for her. She’s glowing,” Sasha told HollywoodLife, adding, “She always glows, but especially now. It’s so exciting.” And Sasha knows what she’s talking about, considering that she could observe Shay “glow” in person for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017!