Lisa Vanderpump Claims She Passed Lie Detector ‘Twice’ After ‘RHOBH’ Cast Accuses Her Of A Practice Run

Lisa Vanderpump did indeed hook up to a polygraph twice, but not so that she’d deliver a ‘great performance’ her second time around. That’s what Erika Jayne assumed during Part 3 of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion!

Not so fast! Lisa Vanderpump, 58, clapped back at her (former) co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after they assumed she did a practice run for her on-air lie detector test, in which she denied that she leaked a story about PuppyGate to Radar Online. Andy Cohen played a clip from Lisa’s time with the polygraph during part three of the Season 9 reunion, which aired on July 30, and both Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne were convinced that she had extra preparation for dishonorable reasons. Particularly, so that “when the cameras showed up” for the second lie detector test, “she’d have a great performance,” as Erika put it in the reunion. LVP is now claiming that she strapped in before even knowing that production wanted to film her being measured for truths and lies!

“Yes @Andy I passed lie detector we have the footage on iPhone and then when production heard of it they wanted to film it,” Lisa tweeted on July 30. “So it was scary in front of camera crew, but yes I passed it twice.” The RHOBH cast first caught wind of a lie detector test while they were attending Camille Grammer’s wedding in Hawaii in Oct. 2019, thanks to word of mouth from a good friend of Kyle’s daughter, Alexia, 23. As for how this coincidence happened, there was a burglary in Alexia’s friend’s house while it was under construction, and so the construction workers allegedly underwent a lie detector test at the same facility LVP was at! Anyways, that’s how Kyle claimed she got her scoop.

After taking her second lie detector test, Lisa passed with flying colors after answering such questions like “Have you ever given a story to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley abandoning her dog to a shelter?” and “Do you know who gave a story to Radar Online about Dorit abandoning her dog?” (she answered “no” to both, FYI). “I’ve been testing over 30 years, I’ve tested over 10,000 people,” the polygraph examiner told Lisa on the May 21 episode of RHOBH. “The scoring program agrees with me. It says there is zero chance you are lying on any of the questions of importance.”

Lisa couldn’t serve her clapback in person at the reunion, as she announced her exit from the show a day before the special episode taped on June 5. But Lisa has still continued to defend her name on Twitter, as the SUR owner even announced she could “hurt” her castmates if she so pleased — with receipts, that is.