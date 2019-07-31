Halsey Pouts Her Lips & Looks Stunning In Cheetah Print, Off-The-Shoulder Top

Halsey gave the bardot trend a spin in a frilly blouse with a big cat print, which gave the Parisian-inspired top an extra splash of sass. The bangs are back, too!

Halsey, 24, has the “brat” look trademarked. That’s what the “Without Me” singer captioned a photo of her pouting her lips while rocking a look befitting a Bratz doll, which was a bardot top with a “cheetah” print. Cheetah is in quotations because if you look closely, the spots were actually hearts! Halsey shared the stylish selfie to her Instagram on July 31, in which she also wore tortoiseshell hoop earrings, an orange wrap headband and wispy bangs (yes, they’ve made a reappearance). The sassy accents are perfect for Halsey, who’s segueing back into her pop punk beginnings after the release of her edgy track “Nightmare” on May 17.

We saw this edgy-yet-sweet side of Halsey when she hopped on stage for a dynamite, spark-filled performance at the MTV Millennial Awards (MIAW) in San Paulo, Brazil on July 3. Halsey sang in a studded PVC bodysuit with a spiked waist harness, but didn’t entirely deviate from the pop princess image as she wore an electric blue wig.

While Halsey has been serving one fabulous fit after another, she showed her vulnerable side in an interview with Rolling Stone published on June 24. The singer revealed that she was “committed” twice into a mental health facility, by choice, in the five years since she adopted her stage moniker (Halsey’s real name is Ashley Frangipane). She even opened up about her decision to quit drugs and alcohol, telling the magazine, “I have multiple houses, I pay taxes, I run a business. I just can’t be out getting f***ed up all the time.”

While Halsey’s style continues to evolve, she has a new forever accessory: a tattoo! The “Him & I” singer has an affinity for ink, and she debuted a kneecap tat of criss-cross bandages that read “Poor Thing” to her Instagram on July 28.