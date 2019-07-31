Camille Grammer Calls Denise Richards A ‘Hypocrite’ After Fan Says She Looks ‘High’ On ‘WWHL’ — See Diss

Camille Grammer clapped back and called Denise Richards a ‘hypocrite’ after the movie star alleged Camille looked like she was on ‘something’ at the ‘RHOBH’ reunion on July 30!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans watched a heated exchange between Camille Grammer and Denise Richards on the July 30 episode of the three-part reunion where Denise asked if Camille was on “something”. Now tension may have grown further after Camille responded to a fan comment on Twitter who suggested Denise was “high” during her guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live which aired after the reunion episode.

“Oh an [sic] the girls talk about @TheRealCamilleG being on something. But look at @DENISE_RICHARDS shes high! What the hell she on? Weed drunk or xanax #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion,” one fan tweeted. “They are hypocrites,” Camille quickly responded in reference to Denise’s comments during the reunion. After Camille claimed she was being “set up” by the other women, she stormed off the set. Camille walked into her dressing room and ripped off her microphone, saying, “I’m leaving. Bulls**t. Nasty b***hes.” Denise looked shocked and addressed the remaining Housewives on the stage, saying, “Is she on something? She’s so angry.”

Another fan responded and implored Camille to get to the bottom of things. “@TheRealCamilleG You should ask Denise is she’s ok, or if she’s on something, after tonight’s #WWHL 😂 #RHOBH,” the second follower asked. Camille was quick to respond, “Maybe she’s on something? 🤣”

But the drama didn’t end there as Denise defended herself on WWHL. The ex of Charlie Sheen spilled the tea to Andy Cohen about what really went down behind-the-scenes during the dramatic season finale where Camille lashed out to her co-stars. Denise admitted to Andy she was taken aback by Camille’s meltdown. “I was very surprised by that because after the party of the season finale, she texted me and apologized and we texted back and forth about getting together for dinner.” Looks like their amends didn’t last long!