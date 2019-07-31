Meow! Denise Richards is clapping back at her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ co-star Camille Grammer after their showdown on this week’s reunion!

Denise Richards, 48, is defending herself after co-star Camille Grammer‘s attack on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion — and spilled the tea to Andy Cohen about what really went down behind-the-scenes. Denise admits to Andy she was taken aback by Camille’s meltdown in a July 30th interview on Watch What Happens Live. “I was very surprised by that because after the party of the season finale, she texted me and apologized and we texted back and forth about getting together for dinner.”

The drama started when Richards advised Camille to scold her daughter Mason, 17, for lying about Teddi Mellencamp, 38, “snubbing” her at an airport in Hawaii. Grammer, 50, also commented on Richards losing her “rented” Malibu home in the November wildfires, saying she didn’t feel it was comparable to losing her home since Denise didn’t own her property. Denise, of course, disagreed, rebutting with “who gives a s–t if it’s rented?”

In a backstage clip filmed at the reunion, Camille had an emotional outburst, crying to Andy that “[Denise] did say that and told me to tell my daughter she was lying!” She continued venting, complaining that she “can’t figure out what Denise’s issue is with me.” Andy swiftly pointed out that Camille did say she “didn’t like” Denise and labelled her “boring.” Instead of taking the high road, Grammer responded by, again, talking behind the ladies’ backs and confirming she believes Denise is a “bit of a whomp whomp” — yikes!

On WWHL, Denise — who also joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in April — confirms she “thought everything was fine…clearly it wasn’t, so I was taken aback by how [Camille] came after me.” Richards does admit that she was “legitimately concerned” once Camille started sobbing, so perhaps this feud will be a short-lived one?

When probed about her thoughts on longtime friends’ Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards‘ falling out, Denise agreed with Andy that the two can bury the hatchet and get their relationship back on track. “There’s always hope,” Denise optimistically chimed.

Perhaps after a little time apart, the same can be said about Denise and Camille?