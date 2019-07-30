Hannah Brown Gives Off Wedding Gown Vibes In Gorgeous White Dress On ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Hannah Brown looked so incredible during ‘The Bachelorette’ season 15 finale on July 30. The reality star stunned in a beautiful white dress that would be perfect to walk down the aisle in.

Hannah Brown, 24, looked like a fairy tale princess during The Bachelorette finale. She stepped out in a magnificent white gown for the last rose ceremony where she chose between Jed Wyatt, 25, and Tyler Cameron, 26. The dress featured a halter neckline and sparkled from head to toe. Hannah’s hair fell in loose waves and her makeup was perfect. She looked ready to say “I do” right then and there. She chose Jed over Tyler during the finale and got engaged to him!

The former beauty queen has rocked a number of amazing looks over the course of her Bachelorette journey. During the Men Tell All special, Hannah sizzled in a black dress with a plunging neckline. The dress also featured a mid-thigh slit. For one of her many rose ceremonies, Hannah wowed in a sequined silver dress with a thigh-high slit.

Hannah has one fascinating journey to find everlasting love. Now it’s all come down to this. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Hannah at the Men Tell All taping about her experience. She admitted that she’s made “mistakes” but she has no regrets.

“But I was honest every time I made a mistake and I didn’t pretend that I was somebody I wasn’t,” she said. “My intentions were pure. I think that’s all you can ask for in a Bachelorette — someone that has had hurts in their life and has been in love before, who knows what it’s like and yearns for that but doesn’t need that. I didn’t need it. I wanted it and that’s why I knew it was right for me.”