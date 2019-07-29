Lisa Vanderpump: Why She Thinks Brandi Glanville ‘Should’ Return To ‘RHOBH’

Brandi Glanville may have blamed Lisa Vanderpump for her exile from ‘RHOBH,’ but now — Lisa insists that she actually thinks Brandi should return & shared her reason why.

After a fan claimed Brandi Glanville, 46, was playing the “victim” in her feud with Lisa Vanderpump, 58, LVP chimed in with some thoughts of her own. Not only did the former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star shade Brandi in a July 28 tweet, but she shockingly said she thinks that Brandi SHOULD make a return to the show. Yep — you heard that right! However, her reasoning isn’t exactly as supportive as it sounds. “First, @CamilleGrammar speaks for herself,” Lisa began, alluding to the star’s shade-filled comments about Brandi. “We have seen that. Secondly, I don’t give a damn if @BrandiGlanvilIe joins #RHOBH. In fact, I think she SHOULD join THIS cast, as she would fit in perfectly,” Lisa tweeted to a fan.

The revelation comes after Brandi herself spoke out on the matter following an explosive season of the Bravo show. She got incredibly honest and on a new episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, on July 26, she explained why Lisa’s replacement on the show won’t be her. In fact, she insisted that after speaking to one of the RHOBH producers, Brandi learned that the show refused to take her on because of their loyalty to LVP. “He [producer] said, ‘It’s not going to happen. We can’t do that to Lisa.’ … He was like, ‘There is no way we can replace Lisa with you,’” Brandi explained on her podcast. “I was upset, obviously, because we’d talked about me coming back for a couple of seasons,” she added, “but she wanted to make sure that I’m not back.”

As fans know, it was during the season nine reunion that Camille Grammer claimed it was due to Brandi that Lisa skipped the reunion and quit the show entirely. But — Brandi was sure to clear to air regarding the remark. “Let’s be 1000 percent clear, Camille came in with a script and all of it was written by Lisa Vanderpump,”Brandi also explained in her podcast. “She came in with bullet points she had to get out. [Lisa] wrote it. I know Lisa. So Lisa’s last act as a housewife was to make sure that if she’s going down, bitches are going down with her,” she added.

Clearly, this feud isn’t simmering anytime soon. Seeing as Brandi went as far as to call Lisa a “clown” on Twitter, it looks like these ladies aren’t afraid to use fighting words. But — now that LVP has co-signed a return from Brandi, only time will tell if producers will consider it!