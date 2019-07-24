Brandi Glanville Calls Lisa Vanderpump A ‘Clown’ & Hints She Wants To Return To ‘RHOBH’
Brandi Glanville took to Twitter on July 24 to call out her former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ co-star Lisa Vanderpump in a tweet and indicated she’s willing to replace her on the show.
It looks like some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama is ensuing on Twitter once again! Cast member Brandi Glanville, 46, made sure to share her bold opinion about former co-star Lisa Vanderpump, 58, to her Twitter followers when she posted a metaphorical tweet about the circus and called her a “clown”. She also went on to confess that she feels her absence could easily be replaced by another “clown”, which could very well mean herself. “Just because one clown quits doesn’t mean the circus is over! Hire a new clown,” the tweet read along with a winking emoji face.
Just because one clown quits doesn’t mean the circus is over! Hire a new clown 😉
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 24, 2019
Although there’s been no confirmation about a new cast member taking Lisa’s place in the new season, it surely would stir up the pot! Since Lisa is now gone and so much drama was centered on her during the last episodes of season 9, there will most likely be new grounds for drama, and we look forward to seeing how that comes about!