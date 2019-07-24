Brandi Glanville Calls Lisa Vanderpump A ‘Clown’ & Hints She Wants To Return To ‘RHOBH’

Brandi Glanville took to Twitter on July 24 to call out her former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ co-star Lisa Vanderpump in a tweet and indicated she’s willing to replace her on the show.

It looks like some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama is ensuing on Twitter once again! Cast member Brandi Glanville, 46, made sure to share her bold opinion about former co-star Lisa Vanderpump, 58, to her Twitter followers when she posted a metaphorical tweet about the circus and called her a “clown”. She also went on to confess that she feels her absence could easily be replaced by another “clown”, which could very well mean herself. “Just because one clown quits doesn’t mean the circus is over! Hire a new clown,” the tweet read along with a winking emoji face.

Things between Brandi, who was a main cast member on RHOBH from 2011-2016, and Lisa have been sour for a while now so her tweet, although harsh, doesn’t come as that much of a surprise. Brandi made headlines when she dissed Lisa, who was her former friend, by claiming she “for sure” leaked the infamous “Puppygate” story to RadarOnline on the June 4 episode of RHOBH, and she later took to Twitter to again explain why she dislikes the British restaurateur and even called her a “devil”! “My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil,” the June 5 tweet read. Around this same time, Lisa first admitted she wasn’t returning for season 10 of the Bravo show when she gave a telling interview to DailyMailTV . “I think [my co-stars] made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly, so … no,” she said in the interview. Now that Lisa’s out, could that mean Brandi will return as a regular cast member? Only time will tell!

Just because one clown quits doesn’t mean the circus is over! Hire a new clown 😉 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 24, 2019

Although there’s been no confirmation about a new cast member taking Lisa’s place in the new season, it surely would stir up the pot! Since Lisa is now gone and so much drama was centered on her during the last episodes of season 9, there will most likely be new grounds for drama, and we look forward to seeing how that comes about!