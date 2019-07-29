See Pics
Hollywood Life

Hannah Brown Stuns In Sexy Blue Dress During ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Hannah Brown
ABC
Hannah Brown rocked multiple fabulous dresses during night one of ‘The Bachelorette’ finale. Hannah wowed in a gorgeous blue dress while sitting down with Peter after his heartbreaking elimination.

Hannah Brown, 24, has had quite the journey finding love on The Bachelorette. This season has been filled with drama, but Hannah has handled herself with moxie and grace. During the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on July 29, the former beauty queen looked incredible in a sexy blue dress. The dress featured a scooped shoulder and Hannah paired her dress with dazzling silver earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

She sat down with host Chris Harrison, 48, and suitor Peter Weber, 27, on night one to discuss what went down in the finale. Hannah broke up with Peter in Greece and it was brutal. She admitted that having to make the decision was breaking her heart. Hannah, dressed in a sexy navy dress with ab-baring cutout, even broke down in tears. After the breakup, Peter admitted that Hannah will “always have a piece of my heart.” He also said that he didn’t “regret anything” about this journey.

During their first face-to-face chat, Hannah admitted that breaking up with Peter was “really hard” for her. “I wish I would have known a little bit sooner how you felt,” she continued. “I think I felt like you were scared to love me. And that you were apprehensive about sharing your feelings, and if anything, I wish I would have known a little bit sooner how you felt. But I felt it.”

Hannah Brown wows in a blue dress while talking to Peter during ‘The Bachelorette’ finale. (ABC)

For her final rose ceremony, Hannah stuns in a breathtaking white gown. The halter dress features stunning sequins and a long train. The gown would actually be a pretty amazing wedding dress. The season 15 finale of The Bachelorette will continue on July 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC.