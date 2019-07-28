Amber Portwood Feeling ‘Grateful’ For Support From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Amid Legal Battle Over Arrest

Amber Portwood is feeling the love from some of her ‘Teen Mom OG’ castmates after they shared some loving words about her on social media and showed up in court to be by her side.

Amber Portwood, 29, was arrested on a domestic battery charge on July 5, and even though she’s been struggling with the situation, she’s feeling grateful for the incredible support of good friends, including Teen Mom OG co-stars Maci Bookout, 27, Catelynn Lowell, 27, and Cheyenne Floyd, 26, who were all by her side during her recent visit to court. “It meant the world to Amber to have some of her closest friends like Maci, Catelynn, and Cheyenne by her side in court to show their support and she’s so incredibly grateful,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Amber has been on such a roller coaster ride and she knows she’s not perfect, but she truly appreciates her real friends sticking by her no matter what.”

The support was much appreciated since Amber’s domestic battery charge, which was brought on after she had an alleged fight with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, is now challenging Andrew to seek sole custody of their one-year-old son James. Luckily, Amber was granted supervised visits with her baby boy until the situation is figured out. “It was a huge relief and blessing to be granted supervised visits with James, but she knows she still has an uphill battle and this whole ordeal is far from over,” the source explained. “Amber is just taking things one day at a time and is doing her best to stay positive. The support from her friends has meant everything to her and she doesn’t know what she would do without them.”