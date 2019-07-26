Miley Cyrus Looks Carefree In A Bikini Floating Around Her Pool After VMA Shade

With an extreme heat wave hitting the LA area, Miley Cyrus took to the pool in a bikini while riding a rainbow floatie, a day after throwing shade at MTV that she won’t perform at the 2019 VMAs.

For the past week the Los Angeles area has had its first real blast of extreme summer heat, so a pool or a beach is the place to be. Miley Cyrus, 26, knows that so she donned a bikini and kicked back atop a floatie in a relaxing pool. In two Instagram pics she posted on July 26, her two-piece consisted of a strapless lavender bandeau top and white bottoms that showed off her yoga toned body, including her flat tummy and long legs. Her white floatie featured a giant full rainbow rising from it while other pool toys including shark and unicorn floaties could be seen behind her.

At least Miley is getting some relaxation after throwing shade at MTV the day prior. Despite releasing two amazing videos in 2019 for “Mother’s Daughter” and “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” she didn’t get any nominations for the 2019 Video Music Awards, an event she hosted in 2015. A Miley fan account, @mileycyrusedtion, posted a Miley selfie, and captioned it, “Guess I’m not watching the VMAs this year unless Miley performs.” Miley responded in the comments with, “No f**king way” that she’ll be taking the stage.

Another fan account, @javiercyruss, shared a different pic of Miley and wrote “They care more about a f**king green screen than a message to the world” as well as “Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes.” Miley’s response was simple and direct, commenting ”Exactly.” Miley’s videos this year tackled subjects ranging from gun control to abortion, and women’s rights.

No performers have been announced yet, but Miley made it clear she won’t be among them when the show airs live on August 26 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. While Miley came up empty, Ariana Grande snagged a massive 10 nominations, but she’ll be traveling in between shows in London and Paris on her European tour when the VMAs take place so she won’t be there in person.