Kylie Jenner Unfollows Jordyn Woods After She’s Seen Dancing With Khloe’s Ex James Harden

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
Kylie Jenner leaves Mr Chow restaurant at the W South Beach hotel in Miami with her BFF Jordyn Woods. Jenner wore white long boots and a Travis Scott tour t-shirt as she headed to his Sunday night tour date. She also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger amid rumors of an engagement to Scott.
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods depart Chinese Tuxedo in new York City.
Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Alexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
News Reporter

Kylie Jenner finally unfollowed Jordyn Woods on social media after the ‘Grown-ish’ star was seen dancing with Khloe Kardashian’s ex, James Harden.

Kylie Jenner, 21, finally unfollowed her former BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, on Instagram on July 26. The “self-made billionaire” finally pressed the “unfollow” button after Jordyn, 21, was caught dancing and shaking her butt in front of none other than Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Houston Rockets player James Harden, 29, on July 24. Jordyn was spotted partying with James at Belle Station nightclub in Houston, TX when a video surfaced of them sharing space in the VIP area together. And yes, this all went down just months after Khloe’s other ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, was caught kissing Jordyn at a house party in February.

Although the Tristan scandal caused Jordyn to practically sever ties with the KarJenner clan, Kylie had still been following Jordyn on Instagram. And while it’s not confirmed that Kylie unfollowed Jordyn due to the latest drama surrounding James, it definitely is suspicious timing. Neither Khloe nor Kylie have publicly responded to the latest scandal, but it seems unfollowing Jordyn was Kylie’s way of sending a major hint. Kylie even had a photograph of her and Jordyn as her Twitter wallpaper up until recently, and she has not yet deleted the Instagram photos of Jordyn on her Instagram page from January 18.

Despite Khloe’s relationship with James not having been quite as serious as her longtime romances with Tristan and Lamar Odom, they were still in a committed relationship between the summer of 2015 and Feb. 2016. And after their split, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hinted that James may have had a wandering eye!

“I just don’t want to put up with people that, you wanna be monogamous but then you’re not monogamous. He wanted to be committed, then, wasn’t committed…and I got the receipts to prove it,” Khloe confessed on a March 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloé. The mom-of-one didn’t mention names, but her timing was certainly curious.