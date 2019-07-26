Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith Spotted Filming Secret Music Video Project Together In Hollywood

Great news for Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith fans. The friends have been photographed working on a new music video together, suggesting that a collab may be in the works.

Justin Bieber, 25, was photographed filming a music video with his good friend Jaden Smith, 21, in North Hollywood, Calif. on July 26. The stars were snapped wearing matching colorful clothes. At one point they were both photographed donning bougainvillea-print jackets and pants. In other shots Jaden removed his hat to reveal pink curls.

It’s not known what the two are collaborating on. HollywoodLife has reached out to both their reps for comment. But on July 14 Jaden tweeted about releasing a new music video. He wrote, “This New Music Video Im [sic] About To Drop Will Show You All How I Really Feel.”

Jaden and Justin have been friends for years. In 2011 they worked together on the “Love Yourself” singer’s single, “Never Say Never.” Back then they were both baby-faced teens. (Justin was 17 and Jaden was 13.) Much has changed for the artists since then. Justin is now happily married to model Hailey Baldwin, 22. Meanwhile, Jaden has forged a music career of his own, wowing the Coachella audience in April by bringing his dad, rapper Will Smith on stage to perform with him.

In July Jaden delighted fans by releasing his album ERYS, which featured collaborations with a variety of artists, including his sister Willow Smith, friend Tyler, The Creator, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James and A$AP Rocky, who is currently detained in a Swedish prison facing assault charges. On July 10, Jaden told fans that he plans to release more music videos, so the shoot with Justin could be partly his fulfilment of that promise. “Due To The Overwhelming Responses To The Album, I’m Shooting More Videos,” he tweeted.

The feedback from fans was immediate. “Happy crying,” one person tweeted. “We want a whole movie,” another person wrote. “Man. Every song. So f***ing good. Did not expect it, man,” yet another fan gushed. Meanwhile, one Jaden fan tweeted simply, “Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes.”