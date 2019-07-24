Hailey Baldwin Rocks Red-Hot Mini Dress During Steamy Malibu Date Night With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin looked red hot while on a date with Justin Bieber at Nobu Malibu last night.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, looked absolutely stunning for her summer night out with husband Justin Bieber, 25, last night. While going to Nobu Malibu, the famous model wore a halter top red mini dress with a leather cropped jacket on top. She wore red lipstick and medium-sized hoop earrings, as well as white sneakers for the date night.

Her husband wore ripped black jeans, an oversized white and black t-shirt, a backwards black hat, and white sneakers, too. The couple’s outing came a little more than a week after Hailey took to Twitter to defend her husband from Tool singer Maynard James Keenan, 55, who didn’t appreciate Justin showing his band some love on Instagram Stories on July 11 to his 115 million followers.

“He expressed he was a fan of your music,” Hailey said in her tweet on July 15. “Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

Hailey’s style was also on fire at the Zoe Conference in Los Angeles on July 20. She wore a matching tan, black, and white sweatshirt and sweatpants combination. Hailey rocked her signature white sneakers, and had her hair pulled back. She had on minimal makeup, and rocked medium-sized gold hoop earrings and carried a small black purse.

We can’t wait to see more of Hailey’s amazing fashion looks this summer – she’s serving major Hot Girl Summer inspiration! We hope the couple had a great date night, too!