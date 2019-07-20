See Pics
Hailey Baldwin Is An Athleisure Queen For Event With Husband Justin Bieber – Pics

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar.
West Hollywood, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey have lunch with church friends after being at the Zoe church convention.
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber spotted with wife Hailey Baldwin-Bieber as the stylish pair stepped out for coffee and treats. Justin could be seen wearing a yellow cap and black shoes with a smiley face from his Drew House clothing line, while wife Hailey showed off her long legs in cutoff jean shorts and white Balenciaga sneakers as she hopped over a parking lot chain.
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are enjoying the warm Cali sun in Beverly Hills. Hailey, who wears a red bikini underneath her oversized jean shorts, sips on a drink while walking next to her hubby JB. The couple enjoyed a day out together amidst ongoing war with Taylor Swift and Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber both looked comfortable and stylish in athletic attire when they attended the second day of the Zoe Conference in Los Angeles, CA on July 20.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 25, turned heads once again during their latest outing! The lovebirds looked amazing in flattering athletic ensembles when they stepped out to attend the second day of the Zoe Conference, a religious two-day event, in Los Angeles, CA on July 20. Hailey wore a black and tan zip-up nylon jacket top and matching black and tan pants. She also accessorized with gold hoop earrings and wore white sneakers while her hair was tied back into a low bun. Justin wore a light purple T-shirt and matching pants with sneakers. He also wore a white backwards baseball cap.

This is the second day both Hailey and Justin attended the popular Zoe Conference. They attended the first session on July 19 while showing off equally impressive outfits. Hailey flaunted a tan jogging suit while Justin wore a red and white patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt with brown suede pants and a red and white baseball cap. The Biebs took to Instagram to share some pics from the first day of the event, including a close-up pic of Hailey wearing a “Bieber” necklace. “I love you so much,” he captioned the photo.

Before the latest outing, Hailey and Justin were seen grabbing coffee and treats in different outfits on July 19. Hailey proved she has amazing legs in short Daisy Dukes and Justin promoted his own clothing line, Drew House, by wearing selections from the line’s inventory, including a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber
Hailey and Justin are known for wearing athletic clothing on many outings so their latest visit to the Zoe Conference was no exception. They always seem to prove that they can pull off both casual and professional wardrobe choices no matter the occasion and they often match their choices as well. It’s refreshing to see a couple with a similar style looking in love and adorable!