Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber both looked comfortable and stylish in athletic attire when they attended the second day of the Zoe Conference in Los Angeles, CA on July 20.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 25, turned heads once again during their latest outing! The lovebirds looked amazing in flattering athletic ensembles when they stepped out to attend the second day of the Zoe Conference, a religious two-day event, in Los Angeles, CA on July 20. Hailey wore a black and tan zip-up nylon jacket top and matching black and tan pants. She also accessorized with gold hoop earrings and wore white sneakers while her hair was tied back into a low bun. Justin wore a light purple T-shirt and matching pants with sneakers. He also wore a white backwards baseball cap.

This is the second day both Hailey and Justin attended the popular Zoe Conference. They attended the first session on July 19 while showing off equally impressive outfits. Hailey flaunted a tan jogging suit while Justin wore a red and white patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt with brown suede pants and a red and white baseball cap. The Biebs took to Instagram to share some pics from the first day of the event, including a close-up pic of Hailey wearing a “Bieber” necklace. “I love you so much,” he captioned the photo.

Before the latest outing, Hailey and Justin were seen grabbing coffee and treats in different outfits on July 19. Hailey proved she has amazing legs in short Daisy Dukes and Justin promoted his own clothing line, Drew House, by wearing selections from the line’s inventory, including a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Hailey and Justin are known for wearing athletic clothing on many outings so their latest visit to the Zoe Conference was no exception. They always seem to prove that they can pull off both casual and professional wardrobe choices no matter the occasion and they often match their choices as well. It’s refreshing to see a couple with a similar style looking in love and adorable!