‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador’s Secret Project Finally Revealed

RHOC fans, get ready. There’s going to be much more Vicki, Shannon, and Tamra in your lives! We’ve learned exclusively what project the Tres Amigas have in the works, and it’s epic.

Vicki Gunvalson, is seeing her Housewives demotion as a blessing, because it will allow her the time to work on an amazing new project. A source close to the OG of the OC told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Vicki is in cahoots with her The Real Housewives of Orange County costars and friends, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador to — get this — open a bar and restaurant! “Vicki, Tamra and Shannon are quite serious about doing something together, but they’re in the very early stages still,” a source close to the women dished. “The ‘Tres Amigas’ as they’ve dubbed themselves, are exploring opening a bar and restaurant together. They are looking at investors and taking meetings, but it’s still all coming together.”

Previously, fans believed that the ladies were potentially working on a RHOC spinoff. They were shocked when the trailer for the upcoming season dropped, and Vicki, the original Housewife on the longest-running show in the franchise, was referred to as a “friend” instead of a full-timer. Vicki, understandably, “took the news really hard,” but she’s turning lemons into lemonade with the help of her BFFs. The ladies’ vision for their new venture is shaping up into something wonderful. “They’re looking at places domestically as well as internationally. It would be a really fun place where people could go and hang with their friends and whoop it up, just like on RHOC,” our insider said. “Vicki is still disappointed to not be a full-time Housewife, but this way, she’s able to focus on a project she’s passionate about.” So, when can we get an invite?

We actually may be getting that spinoff, too. Vicki all but confirmed it to a fan when she posted an Instagram video on July 13. The video shows Tamra waking her and Shannon up while on a RHOC trip to Arizona’s Miraval Resort in March 2019. Vicki captioned the post, “So funny. Part 1 of @tamrajudge videoing @shannonbeador and I after a late night #tresamigas #rhoc ‘wake up a**holes’ 😂,” and a fan commented “I am laughing so hard. You three need your own show together. Like for real!” Vicki responded, “Yep! Working on it.”

Are you thinking what we’re thinking? A Vanderpump Rules-style show about the Tres Amigas running a restaurant would be awesome!