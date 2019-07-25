‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer: The Truth About Whether She’s On The Chopping Block For Next Season

Ramona Singer knows how to bring the drama to the ‘RHONY’ so it’s not likely the blonde bombshell will be parting ways with the Bravo franchise anytime soon!

There have been rumors swirling that Bravo might be shaking things up with the Real Housewives of New York cast. There have been whispers that the network wants a younger look overall in the franchise. That might have meant that Ramona Singer, 62, being the oldest cast member in the franchise may have received the ax for next season on the hit reality show. But a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the “Ramona Coaster” is here to stay!

“Despite any rumors, Ramona Singer is not on the chopping block at all for next season of RHONY,” the insider revealed. “Production loves that she’s dating and not afraid to show it and that she’s hot and fun and young at heart; that’s really the vibe they are going for. She’s not afraid to speak her mind ever and even though she’s one of the older Housewives, she looks better than some of the younger ones.” Ramona is known for her wild antics and

As we reported earlier, Ramona has been shaking things up and dancing her way through the Hamptons this summer, where she’s got her eye on men who are half her age. Reportedly, there were “spies” who apparently witnessed the blonde bombshell in her element over the weekend. Ramona was living her best life and partying it up at Gurney’s Montauk Resort with daughter Avery, 24, when she “flirted with a few guys in their 30s while wearing a sexy one-piece” and “One good-looking guy managed to get her digits.”

Meanwhile, the “Singer Stinger” has been showing off a little more than expected in an Instagram photo she shared on July 24. Ramona flashed a glimpse of her bra beneath a pretty floral dress while promoting an upcoming project. “Back in NYC to film something fun for @bravotv! Stay tuned! 😘 Xo,” she captioned the sultry shot.