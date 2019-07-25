See Pic
Hollywood Life

Nikki Bella Stuns In Sheer Crop Top At Event With BF Artem Chigvintsev After John Cena’s Date With New GF

nikki-bella-artem-Chigvintsev-gallery-ftr
SplashNews.com
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 May 2019
9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night, Paramount Studios Pictured: Artem Chigvintsev,Nikki Bella Ref: SPL5105816 240719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE June 25, 2019 190625GOTP7 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 25 Jun 2019 Pictured: Nikki Bella. Photo credit: gotpap/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA452840_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Nikki Bella completely rocked her look last night – she wore a sheer crop-top and bright yellow pants.

Nikki Bella, 35, looked absolutely gorgeous last night in a off-the-shoulder white lace sheer crop top, high-waisted yellow pants, and a mustard and silver bag. She wore her brunette hair straight and down, and had on a simple delicate necklace and dangling earrings. Nikki rocked neutral makeup for the Variety Children’s Charity Poker and Casino Night event, and was joined by newly-official boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, 37.

Artem looked amazing by Nikki’s side and they posed for pics on the red carpet together at the event. He wore a black blouse that was unbuttoned at the top. Artem wore dark blue pants and a black and gold belt, as well as shiny black dress shoes. He rocked a scruffy look and his blue eyes popped with his ensemble.

Around a week ago, Nikki opened up about her relationship with Artem and how they had been casually dating for months before becoming official together. “I pushed Artem away because I wasn’t ready for anything,” the famous reality star said on The Bellas Podcast. “What was coming at me with Artem, this amazing guy, he makes me laugh, it’s easy to be around him, he makes me feel stress-free. I felt myself falling for him a lot, but then I felt like I was acting out in ways.”

SplashNews.com

Artem wasn’t shy at all in expressing how he feels for Nikki while speaking on her podcast. “Everything what women stand for nowadays, I think you’re a perfect example of that,” he sweetly gushed. “You’re strong, you’re powerful, you’re very independent, you have the career you’re so driven about. You’re just an amazing human being, it’s hard to sum up in a few words. You can’t describe a feeling, and that’s how it makes me feel.”

The couple’s appearance last night came after Nikki’s ex, John Cena, 42, was spotted on a date with Shay Shariatzadeh at a taping of WWE Raw in Tampa, Florida on July 22. We’re glad that both John and Nikki have moved on and found happiness with other people since their split!