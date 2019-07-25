Nikki Bella Stuns In Sheer Crop Top At Event With BF Artem Chigvintsev After John Cena’s Date With New GF

Nikki Bella completely rocked her look last night – she wore a sheer crop-top and bright yellow pants.

Nikki Bella, 35, looked absolutely gorgeous last night in a off-the-shoulder white lace sheer crop top, high-waisted yellow pants, and a mustard and silver bag. She wore her brunette hair straight and down, and had on a simple delicate necklace and dangling earrings. Nikki rocked neutral makeup for the Variety Children’s Charity Poker and Casino Night event, and was joined by newly-official boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, 37.

Artem looked amazing by Nikki’s side and they posed for pics on the red carpet together at the event. He wore a black blouse that was unbuttoned at the top. Artem wore dark blue pants and a black and gold belt, as well as shiny black dress shoes. He rocked a scruffy look and his blue eyes popped with his ensemble.

Around a week ago, Nikki opened up about her relationship with Artem and how they had been casually dating for months before becoming official together. “I pushed Artem away because I wasn’t ready for anything,” the famous reality star said on The Bellas Podcast. “What was coming at me with Artem, this amazing guy, he makes me laugh, it’s easy to be around him, he makes me feel stress-free. I felt myself falling for him a lot, but then I felt like I was acting out in ways.”

Artem wasn’t shy at all in expressing how he feels for Nikki while speaking on her podcast. “Everything what women stand for nowadays, I think you’re a perfect example of that,” he sweetly gushed. “You’re strong, you’re powerful, you’re very independent, you have the career you’re so driven about. You’re just an amazing human being, it’s hard to sum up in a few words. You can’t describe a feeling, and that’s how it makes me feel.”

The couple’s appearance last night came after Nikki’s ex, John Cena, 42, was spotted on a date with Shay Shariatzadeh at a taping of WWE Raw in Tampa, Florida on July 22. We’re glad that both John and Nikki have moved on and found happiness with other people since their split!