John Cena & New Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Attend WWE Raw Together: He’s ‘Really Into’ Her

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are having more than a fling, because they were spotted at WWE’s ‘Raw Reunion’ four months after their first public spotting!

What started out as a date with a mystery woman in March has evolved into something much more! Four months after the romance rumors first surfaced, John Cena, 42, took Avigilon product manager Shay Shariatzadeh to a taping of WWE Raw in Tampa, FL on July 22, Us Weekly reported which a source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed with HollywoodLife. This was no ordinary Monday night taping of WWE, as it also served as John’s grand comeback to the wrestling network and was rightfully dubbed the “Raw Reunion.” There were many Hall of Fame inductees at the event, making John’s choice for his plus one even more special! “He was introducing people to her by name. He had his arm around her and she was laughing,” a source told Us Weekly, who noted that “they looked like a really cute couple.”

John is apparently already smitten. The WWE star is “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship” because she’s “really smart and easygoing,” Us Weekly’s source added. On a side note, Shay is a knockout — she was “dressed up to impress in a tight black dress and super long extensions” for the WWE event, our own source noted.

Shay is indeed John’s new girlfriend, our source confirmed, who provided even more details about this budding relationship! “They’ve been dating a few months. [Shay’s] from Canada,” our insider told us. John was first photographed with Shay in late March, as they held hands and couldn’t stop smiling during a stroll through Vancouver. The Canadian metropolis is Shay’s home base, and John was in town to shoot his upcoming firefighter comedy Playing with Fire. The romance has gotten serious since, as our insider added, “I think he already had her meet his family.”

John was last seen engaging in a passionate farewell makeout session with Shay at a San Diego airport, where he dropped her off on April 23. The actor and famed wrestler has finally moved on one year after splitting with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, 35.