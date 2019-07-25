Mark Wahlberg’s Ex-Model Wife Rhea Durham, 41, Shows Off Her Incredible Body In One-Piece Swimsuit

Mark Walhberg treated wife Rhea Durham to a 10 year wedding anniversary trip to Sardinia. After four kids, she still has killer curves that she showed off in a teal one piece swimsuit.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham have one of the most solid marriages in Hollywood. The movie star showed his love for his former model wife with a romantic yachting trip around Italy to celebrate their 10 year wedding anniversary, which is coming up on Aug. 1. The happy couple hit the beach in Sardinia on July 25, and Rhea, 41, showed off her amazing body after having four children. She rocked a teal one piece with a plunging neckline with ruffle accents down the front and open backside. You can check out the pics here.

Rhea’s hair was wet and pulled back as it looked like she’d gone for a swim in the gorgeous Mediterranean waters. She wore a pair of dark sunglasses and carried a phone in her hand for on the walk on the beach while her gorgeous diamond wedding ring from Mark glittered in the sun. The thing is so big it could be seen from a distance.

The pair went for the seaside stroll before heading back to the yacht they’re vacationing on with their children. Mark, 48, twinned out with his wife wearing nearly the same color trunks. He showed off his super buff body and ripped torso in the turquoise swimwear with blue sea turtle patterns on them. He kept his face shaded thanks to a white baseball cap.

Mark is such a workout fanatic he gets up at 2:30am every day to make sure he gets his grueling exercises in between 3:30-5:15am, with another hour-long workout in the day at 4pm.. He captioned a July 25 Instagram pic, “Missing my @f45_training_shermanoaks but the fam needs a vacation ❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️.” Well, at least his family comes before his rigorous daily workouts of high-intensity circuit training. Mark is a regular presence on F45 Training Sherman Oaks’s Instagram page as they show photos and video of him during his workouts. With the ripped torso the Transformers star showed off in the Instagram pic, no wonder they want to highlight him as a client.