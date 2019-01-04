Mark Wahlberg’s Former Model Wife, Rhea Durham, 40, & Mom Of 4 Rocks White Lace Bikini

Mark Wahlberg is usually the one stealing the spotlight with his shirtless, ripped body. But, it was his wife, former model, Rhea Durham who made heads turn while on vacation in Barbados! See her amazing figure in a gorgeous white bikini!

Mark Wahlberg, 47, and his wife Rhea Durham, 40, rang in the New Year on vacation in Barbados! The actor and former supermodel showed off their incredibly fit figures when they hit the beach on Thursday, January 3. Durham put her abs on display in a tiny, white lace bikini, with her hair slicked back. Meanwhile, Marky Mark proved he’s still in fighting shape with his rock hard abs and buff muscles poking out of his colored swim trunks. Check out photos of the couple on their holiday, below!

The Wahlberg family has been in Barbados since New Year’s, where they kicked off 2019 relaxing with their kids — Ella, 15, Michael, 12, Brendan, 10, and Grace, 8. The Mile 22 actor has been sharing photos on Instagram, one of which showed him and his son overlooking the ocean on a boat. In another snap from New Year’s, Wahlberg and Durham managed to have a night out to ring in 2019. He posted a photo with his wife, who looked radiant in a cleavage-baring, tight beige dress with rhinestones. He looked dapper, dressed in a pink polo with dark pants.

The best part of their vacation (from what we’ve seen) had to be when Durham called him out for his endless shirtless photos. We mean, we’re not complaining, but the moment, which Wahlberg captured on IG, was hysterical. Durham, who appeared to be filming a video of Wahlberg giving an inspirational message about the New Year, wouldn’t let her husband get through his speech without cracking jokes. “2018 is about to be over. We’re going into 2019 inspired to be better,” he started. Durham chimed in, “Hopefully you’ll find a shirt,” while laughing.

Rhea Durham in a white lace bikini while on the beach in Barbados on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

“Thank you, baby. I’m on vacation here in Barbados,” Wahlberg said as his excuse for being shirtless. “What [are] the other excuses?” Durham joked. “What about the other times?”

Wahlberg was eventually able to finish his speech and encouraged his followers to get up and get at it in the New Year. “We’re gonna work harder. Whether it’s 4 a.m. or 4 p.m., we get up, we put in the work and we’re gonna inspire to be better. We’re gonna get after it in 2019. God bless you and your family. We love you.”

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham on the beach in Barbados on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

Wahlberg recently gushed over his wife in a recent interview, where he credited her for helping him become the man that he is today. “I owe a lot to my wife,” he told The Sun. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children.”

The father of four added, “I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to get married.” Wahlberg and Durham, who began dating in 2001, tied the knot in Beverly hills in August 2009.