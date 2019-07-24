Selena Gomez Shares Gorgeous New Pic & Thanks Fans For Birthday Love: I Cried ‘Grateful Tears’

Selena Gomez posed against a historic city backdrop amid her Italian getaway, and accompanied the beautiful shot with a grateful message for her 153 million Instagram followers!

“Well I’m 27 now” — that’s how Selena Gomez kicked off her birthday caption on July 24, which were especially humble words to go underneath such a gorgeous photo! In the Instagram post, Selena is seen leaning against a white column balcony as a brilliant pink sky descends upon Capri, after she roamed the Italian island’s streets on July 23. The “Good For You” singer flashes a giddy smile while looking like a renaissance princess in a romantic and ruffled white maxi dress from Three Graces London. She had good reason to smile, thanks to the loving birthday wishes from her fans!

“I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday,” the Disney alum continued to write. “Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.” Selena wrote the sweet message on the same day she continued the festivities on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where she was seen kicking back in a boat!

Selena actually rang in the big 2-7 on July 22, and she spent her birthday in Rome wearing another maxi — that time, Zara’s $50 Wrinkle-Look Dress. But for Tuesday’s outing in Capri, the actress was seen out and about with her close friends in addition to one other member of the birthday entourage, film producer Andrea Iervolino, 31! He worked with Selena on the 2016 historic drama In Dubious Battle, but his presence piqued fans’ curiosities!

Selena celebrated her birthday as a single lady, because her relationship with Andrea is strictly platonic. “Selena and Andrea are nothing more than good friends and there’s no romance brewing between them whatsoever,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, friends definitely wouldn’t mind seeing her date someone like Andrea because he’s really sweet, he’s handsome, smart, successful, in his early 30s, etc.” But as another source pointed out, “Andrea is not exactly her type anyways…she really only thinks of him as a friend.”

Important reminder — this was not a romantic rendezvous. Selena’s good friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Caroline Franklin tagged along for the trip, in addition to her grandmother, Debbie Jean Gibson!