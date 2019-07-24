‘RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Admits She ‘Probably’ Has An Eating Issue: ‘I’ve Gone To Therapy’ For It

Lisa Rinna talked about struggles she has with eating and whether she thinks it’s affected her daughter Amelia’s own struggles, when she sat down with Andy Cohen on the ‘RHOBH’ reunion.

Lisa Rinna, 56, wasn’t afraid to get deep about some food struggles when she appeared on the third part of the season 9 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. The reality star talked about her 18-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin‘s recent battle with anorexia and admitted that she may have her own issues that branched out to Amelia. “Probably, yeah,” Lisa said in response to reunion host Andy Cohen’s question about whether or not she thinks Amelia “picked up” her eating habits. “Do I have any food issues? I probably do ’cause I’m in this business.” She went on to explain how she works out “three, four, five times a week.”

“I’m just consistent. But I’ve been the same weight ever since I was 20,” she continued. “But I’m not bulimic, I don’t believe I’m anorexic. I mean, we’ve talked about it. I’ve gone to therapy. I can’t blame myself, but again, I blame myself.”

Amelia first mentioned her eating disorder on Instagram in Mar. 2018 in a heartfelt post that included a photo of her in a bikini and an emotional message. “I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long that it’s going to be a journey i go through for a large part of my life,” she wrote in the message. “I still have an extremely healthy lifestyle and I workout so hard all week to maintain my body. Recently being diagnosed with Hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.”

Lisa went on about Amelia’s struggles at the reunion when she said the disorder had “probably been going on for longer than we know, but when you physically see it, it’s undeniable.”

In addition to Amelia and her openness about her eating disorder, Lisa’s other daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, opened up on Instagram this month about her struggles with depression. The young influencer wrote about how she even went to rehab for the mental struggles. “This time last year I was in rehabilitation,” Delilah wrote in her July 19 post. “I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression. I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative. I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”

She then went on to reveal after eight months, she called Lisa and went back to Los Angeles to check into a treatment center. “Little did I know that this was going to be the BEST thing that has ever happened to me,” the model continued. “I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more.”

We wish Lisa, Amelia, and Delilah a lot of health and happiness now and in the future.