How Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Plan To Handle Their Relationship On ‘Riverdale’ Set After Split

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart called it quits after nearly two years of dating, but they’ll still play a romantic couple on ‘Riverdale.

Cole Sprouse, 26, and Lili Reinhart, 22, are no longer together. But they won’t be getting much space from each other because they’ll continue to portray onscreen couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale. Season 4 of the hit show has already started filming in Vancouver, B.C., and a source close to the cast tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there won’t be any drama on set because the former couple will “co-exist” just fine.

“Cole and Lili will be able to deal with it,” says our source. “The show’s writers and producers are aware and will never make anything awkward that doesn’t have to be. Their working relationship will be just that. They can coexist and will continue to coexist because they know the show is important to them and so many other people who work for it and fans alike.”

Naturally, a breakup this big is going to be hard to just ignore, but our source says Lili and Cole will go out of their way to make sure things aren’t uncomfortable for the rest of the cast and crew. “Cole and Lili are going to try extra hard to not make things awkward.” says our source. “People are going to talk and they are going to have to feel it all out and feel like they have to defend themselves at times. Its an emotional process. It likely will be more awkward for everyone else besides them. Because people like drama and it will be brought up on set. Once things settle it’s about the job and the show and everyone hopes they can get to that place where they can do their job and leave the nonsense far away from it all.”