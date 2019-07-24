Camille Grammer Slams ‘RHOBH’ Ladies For ‘Rude’ Comment After Her Wedding

Even though ‘RHOBH’ may be over (minus the last reunion episode next week), the drama continues off-air. Camille Grammer went after her co-stars on Twitter, after they made comments about her wedding.

After Camille Grammer, 50, brought the drama on last week’s reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she took to Twitter to slam her co-stars for their comments about her wedding. “Their comments after my wedding were rude,” Camille said on Twitter this morning, in response to a fan. The fan said, “Did you watch the Bravo after show where they dogged her and stated the best part of the wedding was leaving? She gave them back exactly what they needed to hear.”

Camille also addressed her wardrobe malfunction during the reunion on Twitter. “I got so upset and frustrated with the constant grilling I walked off the set,” she said in a tweet yesterday. “Then I unzipped my dress to remove my mic pack. Embarrassing moments. There are several tonight on #rhobhreunion.”

Housewives legend Andy Cohen, 51, nicely replied to Camille, “I personally found the dress unzip to be iconic!” The reality star responded to his tweet and said, “Tonight! Thank you @Andy.”

Their comments after my wedding were rude. https://t.co/zrqwNqX8ia — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 24, 2019

While Camille did make a splash, it has definitely caused a riff between her and her cast-mates. “None of the other ladies are speaking to Camille right now since the reunion,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They felt she came just to cause drama and ratings. They also feel she’s only talking to [Lisa Vanderpump, 58] to cause drama, as she hasn’t said the nicest things about her both on and off camera this year. It’s sad.”

“Camille did reach out to [Lisa] after her mother’s death,” the insider said. “Lisa and Camille still talk and the cast feels Camille is doing everything she can to find an ally which is why she’s clinging to Lisa.”