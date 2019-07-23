Blue Ivy, 7, Looks As Glamorous As Mom Beyonce As She Arrives To Photoshoot Set With Dad Jay Z

Like mother, like daughter. Beyonce’s heir to the throne, Blue Ivy, made an entrance like a queen when accompanying her daddy, Jay Z, to a secret photoshoot in New York City.

As Beyonce, 37, reigns at the box office with the live-action remake of The Lion King, her “pride” and joy, Blue Ivy Carter, 7, joined her father, Jay Z, 49, on the set of a secret photoshoot in New York City on July 23. Blue, while wearing a rose-colored outfit, jumped out of the black SUV and popped on a pair of sunglasses as if she owned everything. Realistically, she does, because she is the daughter of arguably the biggest pop culture icon on the planet. Jay didn’t look too badly, himself. Hova rocked a white top, gray pants and a cap. While it’s unclear if Blue Ivy was part of the shoot, but if she is, she will look just as flawless and glamorous as her mom.

Speaking of The Lion King, Blue Ivy is likely singing “I Just Can’t Wait To Be Queen,” especially after the fan reaction to her appearance on The Lion King: The Gift. Members of the BeyHive said that Blue had “dethroned” her mother as the queen of the world after hearing “Brown Skin Girl.” Jay and Bey’s oldest wrote her own lyrics and sang such powerful lines as “Brown skin girl /your skin just like pearls / the best thing in the world / never trade you for anybody else.” So, how much longer until Blue drops her first solo album?

It may be sooner than one thinks. Blue went viral in June 2019 when a video of her dance recital to Bey’s version of “Before I Go” hit the Internet. The clip showed that she had inherited her mother’s moves, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that her parents have been nurturing her “natural” talent. “He’s been in dance classes since she was a toddler and she’s always been included in everything her mom and dad are doing, too. When Beyonce is working on choreography or rehearsing, Blue is often there watching or even joining in and doing her best to copy her mom.”

While Jay and Bey are not standing in the way of their daughter’s ascent to superstardom, they’re not really pushing for Blue Ivy to become the next big star. “Right now, it’s just about letting her grow and learn and have fun,” the source said. “They aren’t pushing any sort of agenda or trying to make her a star; they just want her to do whatever makes her happiest.”