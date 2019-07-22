Jamie has a secret he just can’t keep anymore. He admits to Beth that he gave an interview that could change everything in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 24 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’

Jamie (Wes Bentley) has had enough of the guilt and is ready to come clean to someone. “I’ve painted myself into a corner and I can’t get out. I can’t get us out of it,” a nervous Jamie tells Beth (Kelly Reilly) in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Yellowstone. Beth immediately wants to know what Jamie’s done. Jamie tries to deflect and back into his confession with excuses. “He kicked me out of the house and he abandoned my campaign. I was angry and I was in a corner…” he says. Beth keeps probing him with questions.

“A reporter, this journalist, she pretended to be… and then she was on my campaign staff,” a flustered Jamie continues. He’s unable to say another word because Beth slaps him across the face. “What the f*ck did you do, Jamie?” she asks. This time, she wants an answer. “I gave an interview,” he admits. “About what?” Beth asks. Jamie whispers, “Not what, who.”

Beth realizes Jamie’s mistake could mean very bad things for the Dutton family. “You selfish piece of sh*t,” Beth tells her brother. She walks away from him. He doesn’t want her to leave until he has a chance to explain everything. He pushes her against the wall to get him to stay and she knees him in the groin in retaliation. Don’t mess with Beth.

This interview took place in the season 1 finale with a reporter named Sarah. The interview wasn’t shown but it was likely all about John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Given Jamie’s guilt, he likely didn’t say many good things about his father. It was only a matter of time before this interview came back to bite him.

Yellowstone season 2 is currently airing Wednesdays on Paramount Network. The series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Neal McDonough, and Gil Birmingham.