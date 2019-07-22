Elle Fanning Blocks The Sun With Big Hat & Adorable Shades While Wearing Sister’s Bikini
Sister, sister! Elle Fanning proves she’s just a normal girl by stealing her sister’s bathing suit…except she’s rocking it on an amazing vacay in Southern Italy! Click to see the pics!
Elle Fanning, 21, looked pretty in pink rocking a cute neon pink bikini while lounging on a boat in Italy. She posted some adorable photos on July 21, showing off her sun-safe look — a floppy hat and big shades! Her blonde locks were wavy, probably thanks to that natural sea salt, and she looked so sweet in the flirty suit. Then, she revealed that she was actually “borrowing” the swimsuit from big sister Dakota Fanning! “The pictures you take and the pose you make when you know you stole your sister’s bathing suit and got away with it! MWAHAHAHAHAAHAHAH @dakotafanning,” she wrote next to a series of *extra* photos on her Instagram. We love her sense of humor!
The bikini is by L*Space, and the exact top is the Pucker Up Kristen Bikini Top in Neon Pink. It also comes in purple, black and canary yellow. The top retails for $95. She paired the top with the Pucker Up Whiplash Bikini Bottom, which is $84. Her monochromatic outfit is totally on trend!
Her suit is so cute! It’s the perfect pattern for a flirt summer and since it’s strapless, no tan lines! We love that these sisters are so close they are sharing clothes, just like all of us do with our siblings (whether we want to or not)! See more celebs in bikinis in the gallery attached above.