Beth Chapman’s Last Words Of Advice To Daughter Bonnie Revealed: ‘No Pain No Gain’

Bonnie Chapman is revealing how strong her mom Beth was until the very end of her battle with throat cancer. She says the last words Beth shared was ‘no pain, no gain,’ before being put in a medically induced coma.

Beth Chapman was telling others to stay strong even though she was in her final days in her battle with throat cancer. Over the weekend her 20-year-old daughter Bonnie shared in an IG story a text chain with her mom dated June 22. That evening she was rushed to the hospital and put into a medically induced coma, and she would pass four days later at the age of 51. In the texts, Bonnie is complaining about pain she was in after getting a new tattoo and Beth told her “No pain, no gain.”

The texts start with a cut-off pic of Bonnie and Beth commenting “Ouch, it looks like it hurt.” Bonnie responded back “It hurt like a bitch you can see how much I was crying.” Beth then assured her ‘It’s very pretty. No pain, no gain.” Bonnie then went on to tell her mom “I love you. I’ll be there tomorrow.” Sadly that was the last communication the mother and daughter had as Beth was rushed to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu hours later.

“No pain no gain. The last words she ever said to me,” Bonnie wrote next to the text chain which appeared in an Instagram story that you can see here. Sadly by the time Bonnie left Colorado and got to Hawaii, her mom was in a medically induced coma. She later passed away on June 26. Beth was remembered in two public memorials, one in a traditional Hawaiian farewell that included a paddle out and another in Aurora, CO near where Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman and Beth had a mainland home.

While Beth is gone, she will be living on through the couple’s latest show. It was announced on July 22 that Dog’s Most Wanted will be premiering on WGN America on Sept. 4. Through her cancer battle, Beth was bravely by her husband’s side as they chased down fugitives. You can see the trailer for it here.