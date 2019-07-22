‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Trailer: Beth Chapman Keeps On Bounty Hunting Despite Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman’s last days of bounty hunting amid her cancer battle are documented in the new trailer for ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ — the new WGN America series premiering Sept. 4. The trailer was released as the 1-month anniversary of her death approaches.

Beth Chapman’s final appearances on television will air this fall when Dog’s Most Wanted premieres on WGN America on September 4. The official trailer for the new 10-part series — which centers around her husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s quest to take down fugitives from all over — also takes viewers inside Beth’s battle with stage II throat cancer. She died at age 51 on June 26, Dog confirmed in a heartbreaking statement on Twitter. Beth’s rep also confirmed the news to HollywoodLife at the time.

“Once you find out it’s incurable lung cancer, there’s no stage 5,” Beth says in the opening of the trailer. As she explains her diagnosis, a scene of the Chapman family in a prayer circle plays. An emotional moment between Beth and Dog follows, where the two share a kiss as Beth is in a hospital bed.

While many more heart-rending scenes are shown in the trailer, the 31-second teaser also depicts how strong Beth was throughout her cancer battle. “If I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die in my boots,” she says in one scene before she’s seen bounty hunting with her husband and their team. In one part, Beth is speaking to Dog over a walkie talkie in pursuit of a suspect.

“I love her and I’ll do anything for her,” Dog says during the trailer as he attempts to hold back tears. As he speaks, the trailer flashes to an intimate moment showing Beth looking at her hair in the mirror.

The forthcoming series will begin a new, personal chapter for the husband-wife-duo, as this marks their official return to work and TV after Beth’s cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, and was deemed cancer-free just two months later. Beth underwent surgery in November 2018 for a blockage in her throat, when doctors discovered her cancer had returned. Upon the news, doctor’s also uncovered that the cancer had spread to her lungs and was later determined incurable.

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, September 4 at 9/8c on WGN America. Ahead of the show’s debut, WGN America will run a marathon of Dog the Bounty Hunter episodes on September 3 and 4.