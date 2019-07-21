Dayna Kathan Joins ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast ‘Full-Time’ & Will Bring Major Drama With Brittany & Jax

New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Dayna Kathan will definitely shake things up among the original cast, a source close to production revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

Even though Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, just got married a few weeks ago, there could already be trouble in paradise. New Vanderpump Rules cast member Dayna Kathan “will bring major drama” to the newlyweds on the next season of the show, a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“Dayna is coming in hot – she is really tight with Stassi [Schroeder, 31], Lala [Kent, 29], Katie [Maloney, 32], and Kristen [Doute, 36] in particular and has wanted to be a part of the show for awhile now,” our insider said. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for awhile now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that, as she also is friendly with James [Kennedy, 27] and Raquel [Leviss, 24]. Her birthday party was filmed already, too.”

“Fans may recognize her already from last season when Jax FaceTimed Brittany and from Jax ‘s staycation at the Mondrian and Brittany called her a whore since Jax admitted their were girls in his room,” the source continued. “It was the episode when they were at Brittany ‘s bachelorette party. She currently works at Sur, too. It’s looking like she will be full – time on the show. Expect her to almost be like an additional ‘witch of WeHo.'”