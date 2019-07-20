‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Loses 25 Lbs. After Getting Breast Reduction & Liposuction

‘RHONJ’ star Jennifer Aydin showed off a slimmer body after going under the knife to reduce her chest size and get rid of excess skin on her back.

Jennifer Aydin, 42, is looking like a new woman! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took some major steps to get healthier and in shape and it’s definitely showing! The gorgeous brunette took to Instagram on July 2 to show off her much thinner figure in a mirror selfie after her plastic surgeon husband Dr. Bill Aydin did some transforming work on her, which included a breast reduction and breast lift surgery, and liposuction. In the eye-catching photo, Jennifer is wearing a dark gray sleeveless shirt that has the funny line, “Tequila may not be the answer, but it’s worth a shot” written on it and black leggings. “I may not be that great at mirrored selfies, but #ItsWorthAShot #tequila And yes, I’ve started working out- 😊,” she captioned the photo.

Jennifer recently opened up to Page Six about her transformation and revealed what motivated her to keep going. “Obviously seeing yourself on camera always helps motivate you,” she told the outlet. “I was really big on top, meaning my breasts were large, and I hated them. They were like these big melons. They were mushy from breastfeeding five kids and it started off with having the breast reduction. So that’s what I did first.”

She continued to go into details about the procedures. “It was just breast reduction and lift with implant. So then I got down a few notches with that and then I had liposuction in my back,” she explained. “My husband contoured my back and gave me shape. I lost about three and a half pounds of fat from my back and it contoured me. Then I was like, ‘Wow! I’m looking smaller and smaller, I got the small boobs, I got this hourglass figure, now I wanna lose some weight.’”

Although the procedures helped shape her body in a way she prefers and helped her to lose 15 pounds, she made sure to point out that what she’s had done “is really not a weight-loss solution” but it “helps in your problem areas.” Now she’s working with a nutritionist and started working out a month ago to reach her goal weight and maintain it.

“I was stalking Teresa [Giudice]‘s Instagram and I saw how amazing Milania [Teresa’s daughter] looked, and they kept tagging their nutritionist [Absolute Nutrition Counseling],” she said. “I contacted them and they came over to my house over with their colleague who is the chef that prepares your meals. They basically work together calculating my macros, and how many calories I’m gonna have every day.”

Since she’s started eating healthier and following a nutrition plan, Jennifer has lost another 10 pounds, which makes her total weight loss equal out to 25 pounds.

“It’s a work in progress,” she said about the new life change. “I’ll have a week where we go out to a few dinners and going out to dinner is part of my demise. I see it coming right on right away. So then I stop for a second, I’m like, ‘Okay, I gotta calm down. We gotta make some better choices, and I gotta get back on the bandwagon.’”