Nicki Minaj Wows In Sheer Bodysuit With Tassels & Knee-Length Pink Hair As Fans Gush Over ‘Suge’ Remix

Nicki Minaj turned it out in a super sexy sheer bodysuit when she hit up LA’s Power 106 to debut her remix of DaBaby’s hit ‘Suge,’ which fans are raving over.

Nicki Minaj brought her fashion A-game to the studios of L.A.’s Power 106FM to debut her remix of DaBaby‘s “Suge” on July 19. She rocked a sheer nude bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a high cut at the hips. It featured tons of fringe dangling off of the front in a photo she shared on Instagram on the way to debut the song. The 36-year-old wore a long wig that went down to her knees and started out platinum blonde at the top before turning hot pink around her shoulder level. It was the perfect look with the long fringe tassles on her outfit.

Nicki took her Queen Radio live to Power 106 and teased in the sexy photo that she “might have a surprise 🦄.” It turned out to be a remix of DaBaby’s “Suge” which fans are loving. What’s crazy is the track is less than 24 hours old. Her record company Young Money Entertainment tweeted out that she just recorded her bars last night, so the tune is a super fast turnaround.

Fans went crazy for the tune on Twitter. “Onika can literally ride ANY beat, wow that was AMAZING # SugeRemix @ NICKIMINAJ” one person wrote while another said “She ate this freestyle.” A user named Nicholas tweeted “So fckn happy @ nickiminaj remixed @ DaBabyDaBaby’s ‘Suge.’ & she killed it as always. Supporting a young, talented, legend in the making from my city. Obsessed. # SugeRemix,” about the 27-year-old Charlotte, NC rapper DaBaby. “YOU TRULY SNAPPED QUEEN !!!!!! I’M IN LOVEEEEE # SugeRemix ,” another one of Barbz’s fans wrote.

Nicki took a few questions from listeners during her Power 106 Queen Radio takeover. One asked her about what the title of her upcoming LP will be and she laughed “Y’all know damn well I’m not telling you the album name,.” She did give a slight hint though, adding “I have two ideas but thinking of going back to ‘pink’ for old times sake,” referring 2010’s Pink Friday and 2014’s Pinkprint, then saying “I have a name that doesn’t have ‘pink’ in it.”