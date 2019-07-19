Kendall Jenner Stuns Fans By Baring It All In New Photoshoot — See Pic

Kendall Jenner showed plenty of skin in a gorgeous new black and white photoshoot. The stunning images were taken by Mert Alas, who also recently shot some sexy photos of Liam Payne.

Kendall Jenner usually models clothes, but she also knows how to serve without them. The 23-year-old model stripped down to her birthday suit for a stunning black and white photoshoot. Photographer Mert Alas took the pictures, which he posted to his Instagram account on July 19. In the first photo, Kendall held onto a director’s chair that said “Mert” while standing with her booty pointed toward the camera. Due to Instagram’s strict nudity regulations, women’s nipples are a no-go so Kenny’s were censored out with a small black bar. Way to beat the system!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed head-on for the second image, strategically crossing her legs and placing an arm over one side of her chest to keep the image PG. Her exposed nipple was censored out with a black bar, similar to the first photo. Kendall shared this photo to her own Instagram account.

You may recognize the style of photo from some of Mert’s other popular work. He recently shot Liam Payne in the same vein. The former One Direction member went totally nude and sat in the same “Mert” director’s chair for his own black and white photoshoot earlier this month. Mert captioned the image, “get of my chair @liampayne #berlin #comingsoon,” when he posted it on July 10.

This isn’t the first time this week though that Kendall has embraced her natural physique. On July 18, she shared another black and white photo. In the pic, she went topless and covered her bare chest with her arm. But it wasn’t for the photoshoot with Mert – instead, it promoted Proactiv, a brand she’s an ambassador for. Kendall captioned the pic, “when my acne was at its worst, I was a high schooler who didn’t want to leave the house. Now I’m content with my skin. If you want to try Proactiv, you won’t regret it. Link in bio.”