Beyonce Enlists Her Hubby JAY-Z & Donald Glover For Epic Collab Track ‘Mood 4 Eva’

It’s safe to say Beyonce’s new track is appropriately titled because it’s a WHOLE mood. The songstress enlisted both Donald Glover & her superstar husband, JAY-Z, for a collab.

On the day that Beyonce, 37, dropped her new album, The Lion King: The Gift, her track with JAY-Z, 49, and Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover, 35, was an instant standout. Queen Bey recruited both artists for the upbeat track and it couldn’t have been a better match. Between her hubby’s signature hard-hitting rhymes and Gambino’s smooth delivery, “MOOD 4 EVA,” was exactly that — and fans took notice. “Mood 4 Eva, yes. Bey is in her BAG,” one fan tweeted, while other listeners pointed out that this is the next big celebratory bop! “My tequila shots are gonna SLAP blasting Mood 4 Eva on Sunday night,” one such fan tweeted, while another wrote, “MOOD 4 EVA SLAPS DIFFERENT.” JAY-Z’s streaming service, TIDAL, also released an extended version of the track!

The epic collab is just one of the tunes on Beyonce’s new album The Lion King: The Gift, which she executive produced. Other musicians she tapped for the album included Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jessie Reyez, and many more. The Lion King inspired record arrived on the same day that the live action re-make of the film hit theaters.

“This is sonic cinema,” said Beyoncé of her new album. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

Check out Beyonce’s new song with Hov and Donald, above. With her daughter Blue Ivy, 7, on one of the tracks from the new Lion King album as well, the record shaped up to be quite the family affair!