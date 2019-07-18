Wendy Williams Slams Caitlyn Jenner For Ditching Son Brody’s Wedding: How ‘Selfish & Self-Absorbed’

Wendy Williams had a few choice words for Caitlyn Jenner after her son, Brody admitted on ‘The Hills’ that he was hurt that his dad didn’t attend his wedding. The host said Caitlyn isn’t ‘anything special,’ and that she should’ve attended Brody’s nuptials.

Wendy Williams, 55, sent a stern message to Caitlyn Jenner, 69, during her big birthday show on July 18. The talk show host, who turned 55 today, took aim at Caitlyn after her son, Brody Jenner, 35, became vulnerable on The Hills: New Beginnings about Caitlyn missing his wedding in Sumba, Indonesia last June 2. “Caitlyn seems to be selfish and self-absorbed,” Wendy began, noting that Bruce Jenner transitioned into a female, Caitlyn back in 2015. “I get it, Bruce waited all of his life to become Caitlyn and he did it in front of all of us and it was a teachable moment. But, there’s no excuse for missing your child’s wedding,” Wendy explained.

The daytime host went on to rehash Caitlyn’s apparent excuse for missing her son’s wedding. “Caitlyn, save it that you didn’t want to be distracting to the crowd. All of you [Kardashian/Jenners] are equally famous. People are over it.. no one cares about taking pictures with you on Brody’s wedding day. It’s about him!” Wendy said, adding, “Caitlyn, you’re really not anything special anymore dear.”

During Monday’s episode of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody opened up about how he felt hurt that Caitlyn decided to skip his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter, 30, last June. “Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer,” Brody said during a dinner with his wife, his brother Brandon Jenner, 38, and their mom Linda Thompson, 69. “Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there,” Brody said. “But she had better things to do. Apparently.”

Although Caitlyn attended her then future daughter-in-law’s bridal shower in April (2018) at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Los Angeles, she opted to attend an event rather than the couple’s wedding. Instead, Caitlyn was photographed at an amfAR event in Austria the day before the wedding.

Kaitlyn also spoke about Caitlyn’s absence at the wedding during the Monday’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. “Right before our wedding, Brody’s dad canceled on coming to the wedding, like a week before,” Kaitlynn said, noting that Brody kept quiet about his dad since that day. “Brody really just kind of brushed it off, but he has to have felt something. But he doesn’t express it.”

Brody eventually admitted that he’d never felt close with Caitlyn. “My dad and I have never really had a great relationship,” he explained. “Through all the ups and downs that my family has had, my mom has always been the rock.”

Bruce was married to Linda Thompson from 1981 to 1986. During the same episode, Linda, who was also present at the dinner, told her son that he needs to move on from the pain. “You’re not wrong to have your feelings hurt,” Linda told Brody, who is her youngest son. “You’re not wrong to be angry and to feel slighted. But you’ve just got to let it go.”