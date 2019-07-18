Miley Cyrus flaunted her best dance moves at her gym to show her fans exactly how she twerks it out when she’s home by herself!

Miley Cyrus let her fans in on a secret: this is what she does when her husband, Liam Hemsworth, isn’t home. Miley, 27, posted a video on Instagram and Twitter that showed her working out in her home gym during a sunny day at home by herself. Well, or we should say, twerking out. Because Miley’s version of exercise right now is getting down on her hands and knees and expertly twerking while wearing nothing but tiny black shorts, Nike sneakers, and a cropped, white tee. The clip she shared on Twitter, captioned “Isn’t this everyone at home alone on a Wednesday evening?” is incredibly brief — four seconds to be exact — but that glimpse into her gym time was totally enough. You can watch the clip of Miley twerking below!

However, Miley went all out in her Instagram stories, showing way more of her workout routine! She showed some of her moves up close, flaunting her amazingly flat stomach and toned legs as she danced around her home studio. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer had full choreography going! This is what Miley does when she’s bored. One of her clips said “someone come over” in huge letters, and another had pics of Kevin’s shocked face from Home Alone. She even reached out to Britney Spears at one point, writing over a clip, “@britneyspears commmme over lets dooooo choreooooooo”. Britney, you hearing this?

This is actually the second time that Miley has reached out to the “Baby One More Time” singer recently. In the new music video for “Mother’s Daughter”, Miley channeled the iconic red latex catsuit Britney rocked for “Oops!… I Did It Again” 19 years ago. The looks were so similar that Jamie Lynn Spears commented on Instagram that she thought Miley was her big sister in the skintight jumpsuit.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the next video off her new album, She Is Coming. Another Britney homage?