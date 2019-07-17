Dorit Kemsley’s Son, 5, Hilariously Cries After She Says Her Husband PK Can’t Have A ‘Happy Ending’

Dorit Kemsley informed Andy Cohen that she wouldn’t allow Paul Kemsley to have a ‘happy ending,’ and their poor son Jagger took that a bit too literally!

You don’t want PK to be happy, Dorit Kemsley? While that’s not what the 43-year-old Bravo star actually meant, her innuendo got lost in translation after her son Jagger, 5, watched her segment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 16. “Would you let PK [Paul Kemsley, Dorit’s husband] get a happy ending?” Andy Cohen read off a card, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star firmly replied, “No.” Apparently, that’s not what Jagger wanted to hear.

PK, who was watching the show at home with their son, posted a clip from the talk show to Instagram on July 16. “Watched WWHL with Jagger tonight he started crying when he heard that his mommy didn’t want his daddy to have a happy ending !!! 😂,” the father amusingly wrote. He’s still avoiding the talk about the birds and the bees (and possibly massage parlors) because the English businessman added, “He’ asked me why …. I’ve got 5 kids and still need help with this answer !!!!” In addition to his three-year-old daughter with Dorit, Phoenix, PK also fathers Atlanta, Tatum and Daniel Kemsley.

PK’s name wasn’t only brought up to discuss happy endings. Dorit gave an update on how the cast’s drama with Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has affected her husband’s friendship with LVP’s husband Ken Todd, 61. “Yeah, [their friendship] is inexistent,” Dorit revealed to Andy. “I never say done, but I will say that right now, they’re not speaking. But, I will say that [PK] did reach out. We sent flowers when [Lisa’s] mother passed away, and he sent a text message to Lisa.”

Dorit appeared on WWHL on the same night that the Season 9 reunion of RHOBH aired, which was noticeably missing LVP. Dorit did have something she wanted to ask LVP, if her co-star wouldn’t have taken a rain check on the reunion! “But really, I would just ask her — why? Why? Why did it have to get as far as it got? Why? Because it really didn’t have to,” Dorit said on WWHL.