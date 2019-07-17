‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Posts Cryptic Message About Cheating After Arrest

‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood took to Instagram to share a now deleted message about how cheating is a choice just two weeks after she was arrested and charged with domestic battery against her boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood, 29, left a pretty interesting cryptic post on her Instagram until she deleted it quickly. The Teen Mom star got the attention of many followers when she posted a photo of a quote that referenced cheating without an explanation. “Cheating is a choice not a mistake,” the message in the photo read. Although she didn’t indicate whether or not she was insinuating infidelity in one of her own personal relationships, she did post it at a time when all eyes are on her due to the latest drama in her life.

Two weeks before the cryptic message was posted, on July 5, Amber made headlines when she was arrested and charged with domestic battery allegedly against her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 35, who is also the father of her one-year-old son James. Four days after the arrest, Andrew filed for sole custody of James, and one day after that, Amber was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to court documents.

In addition to the charges and custody filing, the court documents also reveal that Andrew alleges that Amber “threatened to kill herself” and took a “handful of Klonopin” pills which she later regurgitated” the same night of the arrest. It also states that she allegedly struck a “machete at and into door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door” in their Indiana home.

Aside from the cryptic post about cheating, Amber hasn’t posted any personal posts to her Instagram since the arrest.