TI Sings That He’s A ‘Super Freak’ For His Love For Tiny At Her 44th Birthday Party

T.I. did it real big for Tiny on her 44th birthday, & even serenaded her with a rockin’ version of Rick James’ ‘Super Freak’ during a hilarious karaoke outing.

Who knew T.I. was such a karaoke king? The “Whatever You Like” rapper was videotaped belting out some tunes while celebrating wife Tiny Harris’ 44th birthday. The Xscape singer celebrated her b-day on July 14, and was sure to have her hubby join her for some shenanigans. In a clip posted to her IG stories, Tiny showed off her beau’s hilarious rendition of “Super Freak” at a karaoke bar. Between loud screeching and silly dance moves, his performance was truly something else — but Tiny had her doubts. “Hell Nah @troubleman31” she wrote along with the clip.

T.I.’s impromptu performance wasn’t the only surprise in store for Tiny’s birthday weekend. The rapper pulled a fast one on his wife when he literally hid some bling in one of her cocktails.TIP bought her jewelry fit for royalty and showed off the massive diamond chain link necklace via a video shared to his Instagram page. Then, while the couple were out at a bar celebrating with pals, T.I. sneakily had the bartender hide the necklace at the bottom of Tiny’s drink. Tiny was elated when she finally realized what had happened!

One day before the birthday celebrations kicked off, Tiny and T.I. cozied up for a more low-key night together. The loving pair were spotted walking arm in arm while on a date in West Hollywood at the club Delilah. T.I. looked protective of his long-time love during the outing, who looked gorgeous in head-to-toe black.

Ok, this video of TIP is actually pure gold! The rapper tends to keep a serious face, but for his lady’s 44th birthday, he got super silly for their karaoke sesh.