T.I. Wraps Arm Around Tiny On Date After Racing Home For Her 44th Birthday – Pic

T.I. showed love for his number one woman by wrapping his arm around Tiny Harris as they left a club last night, ahead of ringing in Tiny’s birthday!

The celebration started early! T.I., 38, and wife Tiny Harris, 44, went out on a date in West Hollywood last night at the club Delilah ahead of her 44th birthday today! T.I. sweetly wrapped his arm around Tiny as they walked and had photos taken of them.

Tiny chose to wear a black cami, black high-waisted pants, and black-and-white sneakers. She wore her dark hair down and curly. T.I. kept it casual in a white top, jean shirt, and green-and-blue shorts. He rocked green sneakers and a New York Yankees baseball cap while carrying a black backpack, as well.

The couple’s outing came amid HollywoodLife hearing EXCLUSIVELY about their three-year-old daughter Heiressfuture in the entertainment business. “Heiress had her first real acting audition last week and she nailed it, she’s a total natural,” our insider revealed.

BACKGRID

“Her parents are very proud and very supportive,” the source continued. “Heiress is only 3, but her talent is already showing. She loves singing and dancing and she can act, she’s going to be a triple threat. Tip [T.I.] and Tameka [Tiny] are both incredibly supportive, she’s for sure a superstar.”

We can’t wait to see what Heiress’ future holds. We’re sure with parents like T.I. and Tiny, she’s destined to make it. We hope that Heiress’ parents had fun on their night out on the town last night, and we wish Tiny a happy birthday and many more!